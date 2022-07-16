• The Let’s Get Moving morning walking group will meet Tuesday, July 19, at 7:30 a.m. in the library parking lot for a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome. No registration required.
• Sunshine Tie Dye for all ages will be held Tuesday, July 19, at 6 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park. Bring your own white cotton item to dye. No registration required.
• Preschool Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, July 19, at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
• Time for Two’s Storytime for children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will be held Thursday, July 21, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
FOR TEENS
• Show Me the Money! Finance 101 for teens in grades 6-12 will be held Wednesday, July 20, at noon in the library’s auditorium. Learn how to earn money, save and spend it wisely. The program is a partnership between Operation Hope, United Way of Greater Kingsport and the Kingsport Public Library. No registration required.
• Teen Gaming House for grades 6-12 will be held Thursday, July 21, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Play “Super Mario Kart,” “Super Smash Bros.” or “Splatoon” on the library’s Nintendo Switch. There will also be computers set up for retro arcade games and Roblox. No registration required.
