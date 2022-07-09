Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St).
FOR ALL AGES
• Summer Reading continues for readers of all ages through July 29. Sign up at https://kingsportlibrary.beanstack.com.
• Ocean Yoga for all ages will be held Monday, July 11, at noon in Glen Bruce Park. No registration required.
• The Let’s Get Moving morning walking group will meet Tuesday, July 12, at 7:30 a.m. in the library parking lot for a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome. No registration required.
• Friday Lunchtime Live, sponsored by the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library, will be held Friday, July 15, at noon in Glen Bruce Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy the ETSU Pride Bluegrass Band. Dips Ice Cream food truck will be in the library parking lot. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• STEM Club for grades K-5 will be held Monday, July 11, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn about plate tectonics through underwater volcanoes and deep sea trenches. No registration required.
• Pop Up Storytime at Preston Forest Park for families with preschool or young elementary age children will be held Monday, July 11, at 5:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs or picnic blankets. No registration required.
• Preschool Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, July 12, at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
• Time for Two’s Storytime for children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will be held Thursday, July 14, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
FOR TEENS
• Sew With Me: Under the Sea for rising 6th-12th graders will be held Thursday, July 14, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Sew a felt stingray or jellyfish. No registration required. While supplies last.
FOR ADULTS
• Home Canning 101 will be held Wednesday, July 13, at 2 p.m. Lydia Hoskins, extension agent at UT/TSU Extension, will provide instruction on home canning. No registration required.
Visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar to learn more or to register for events.