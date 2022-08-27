Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St).
FOR CHILDREN
• Preschool Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Lapsit Storytime for newborns through 24 months and their caregivers will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime for children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
FOR TEENS
• STEM Lab for teens in grades 6-12 will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn about moths. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Anime Craft Night will be held Monday, Aug. 29, at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required.
• Welcome to the Makerspace: Knitting Loom will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31 at noon in the library’s auditorium. Learn how to create a hat on the knitting loom and receive yarn to start a project. No registration required; while supplies last.
FOR ALL AGES
• The Let’s Get Moving morning walking group will meet Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 7:30 a.m. in the library parking lot for a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome. No registration required.