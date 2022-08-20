Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St).
FOR ALL AGES
• The Let’s Get Moving morning walking group will meet Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 a.m. in the library parking lot for a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• Pop Up Storytime for families with preschool or young elementary age children will be held Monday, Aug. 22, at 5:30 p.m. at Ridgefields Park. Bring lawn chairs or a picnic blankets. No registration required.
• Preschool Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
• Time for Two’s Storytime for children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will be held Thursday, Aug. 25, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Volunteer Interest Hour for grades 7-12 will be held Thursday, Aug. 25, at 4 p.m. in the library auditorium. Learn about volunteering at the library. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• After Hours Book Club will be held Thursday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park to discuss “The Devil in the White City” by Erik Larson. No registration required.