• The Let’s Get Moving morning walking group will meet Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 7:30 a.m. in the library parking lot for a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome. No registration required.FOR CHILDREN
• STEM Club for grades K-5 will meet Monday, Aug. 15, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium to combine engineering and imagination to create free-standing structures. No registration required.
• Preschool Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
• Time for Two’s Storytime for children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will be held Thursday, Aug. 18, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Gaming Hour for grades 6-12 will be held Thursday, Aug. 18 at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Play “Super Mario Kart,” “Super Smash Bros” or “Splatoon” on the library’s Nintendo Switch. We will also have computers set up for retro arcade games and Roblox. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Makerspace: Cricut will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at noon in the library’s auditorium. Learn about the process of preparing a design and receive a coupon for a Cricut design. No registration required.
