Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St.).
FOR ALL AGES
• Readers of all ages are invited to join the Librarian Reading Challenge. The librarians of Kingsport Public Library challenge the community to read more minutes than they do in the month of April. Visit the website at kingsportlibrary.org for more details and to get started.
• Pick up a Mother’s Day card-making kit starting April 28. Make your card at home, and then send your creation to your friends or family. Available while supplies last.
FOR CHILDREN
• Preschool Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, April 26, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
• Lapsit Storytime for newborns through 24 months and their caregivers will be held Thursday, April 28, at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
• Time for Two’s Storytime for children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will be held Thursday, April 28, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
FOR ADULTS
• Let’s Get Moving, a morning walking group, will be held Tuesday, April 26, at 7:30 a.m. Meet in the library parking lot for a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs are welcome. No registration required.
• Craft & Chat will be held Thursday, April 28, at noon in the library’s auditorium. Make a marbled terra cotta pot. No registration required. All supplies provided.
• WoW Classic Social Guild: The Model City Murlocs will meet on Saturday, April 30, from 8 to 10 p.m. on the TBC Ashkandi Server (Alliance Side). For more information and a link to the guild’s Discord server, visit the library’s event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org.
Visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar to learn more.