Submitted by Hannah Kiger
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.)
FOR ALL AGES
• Tech Take-Apart for ages 10 and older will be held on Thursday, March 24, at 6 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Deconstruct old tech devices to see how they work. All equipment will be provided by the library. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458.
FOR CHILDREN
• Storytime in the Park will be held Wednesday and Thursday (March 23-24) at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. The program meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required; choose one day.
• Homeschool Friday will be held on Friday, March 25, from 1-3 p.m. Homeschool families with kids ages 5-12 can drop by the Jones Meeting Room for socializing and activities. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458.
• Parent and Child Yoga will be held on Saturday, March 26, at 10:30 a.m. for kids ages 5-12 and their caregivers. Bring a mat for each person, if possible, and meet in the Jones Meeting Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Book Club meets on Tuesday, March 22, at 6 p.m. in the teen area. Students ages 12-18 will discuss “The Gilded Ones” by Namina Forna. The first six teens who register get a free copy of the book to keep. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar.
• Teen Murder Mystery Party will be held on Saturday, March 26, for ages 12-18. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. When the library closes at 6 p.m., the murder mystery will begin. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar.
FOR ADULTS
• The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center will have an info table in the library lobby on Wednesday, March 23, from 1-3 p.m. Homeless veterans can learn about housing resources available to them.
• Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday, March 24, at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Room. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. No registration required.
To register or check out other upcoming events, visit the library website at jcpl.org/calendar.