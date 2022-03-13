Submitted by Hannah Kiger
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.)
FOR CHILDREN
• Storytime in the Park will be held Wednesday and Thursday (March 16-17) at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. The program meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required; choose one day.
• Middle Grade Graphic Novel Book Club meets on Thursday, March 17, at 6 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Students ages 8-12 can learn about graphic novels. Registration required; call 423-434-4458.
• R.E.A.D.ing Paws will be held Saturday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to noon for children ages 5-10. Register the child for a private 15-minute timeslot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Registration required; call 423-434-4458.
FOR TEENS
• Dungeons & Dragons Club meets on Monday, March 14, at 5:30 p.m. in the teen area of the library. Anyone ages 10-18 can play Dungeons & Dragons with other teens. No registration required.
• A St. Paddy’s Day Escape Room will be held Tuesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. for students ages 12-18. Work with others to figure out a series of St. Patrick’s Day themed puzzles to “escape” the Jones Meeting Room. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
• Adulting 101: Cleaning and Laundry Lessons will be held Thursday, March 17, at 6 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room for students ages 12-18. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
FOR ADULTS
• Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday, March 17 at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Room. Anyone ages 18 and older is invited to join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels welcome; no registration required.
• Seekers Book Club meets on Thursday, March 17, at 6:30 p.m. at the Langston Centre (315 Elm St.). Open to anyone ages 18 and older, the book group will discuss “The Autobiography of Malcolm X: As Told to Alex Haley.” Registration is required; call 423-434-5785 to register.
Visit jcpl.org/calendar for more details.