JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library is closed on Monday, Sept. 5, for Labor Day.
FOR CHILDREN
• Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6, and Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration required, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6, and Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration required, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Storytime in the Park for ages 2-5 and their caregivers will meet Thursday, Sept. 8, at 10:30 a.m. at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
• Kids Gaming Club will meet Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Youth ages 8-12 are invited to play board games. No registration required. Call 423-434-4458 for more information.
• Building with the Lions for kids of all ages and their families will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Jones Meeting Room. Come build with LEGOs and other materials. No registration required.
FOR TEENS
• Adulting 101: Personal Finance will meet Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Teens ages 12-18 are invited to learn the basics of handling finances. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
FOR ADULTS
• Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.
• Fiber Arts Group for those 18 and older will meet Friday, Sept. 9, from 3-5 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Bring a knitting, crocheting, weaving or sewing project.
• Authors Shawna Kay Rodenberg and Robert Gipe will speak Saturday, Sept. 10, at 3 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room for those 18 and older. No registration required.
