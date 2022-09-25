JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library is open Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.
• Friends of the Library will hold a donation drop-off on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring donations to the library’s parking lot near the curbside pickup spots. Books, DVDs and puzzles are accepted. Email friends@jcpl.org with questions.
FOR CHILDREN
• Kids’ Halloween Costume Donation Drive runs from Sept. 1-26. Bring gently used or new kids’ costumes to the Children’s Library.
• Music Morning will be held Monday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. for ages birth-5 years and their caregivers. It meets in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration but space is limited.
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday, Sept. 26, from 4-5 p.m. Anyone ages 5-10 may register for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Bilingual Storytime for ages 2-6 and their caregivers will be held Monday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m. in the Storytime Room. Come hear stories and songs in English and Spanish, with a craft to follow. No registration, but space is limited.
• Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27, and Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration required, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27, and Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration required, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Storytime in the Park for ages 2-5 and their caregivers will meet Thursday, Sept. 29, at 10:30 a.m. at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
• Family Storytime will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. for ages 2-6 and their families. It meets in the Storytime Room. No registration but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• A Kids’ Halloween Costume Giveaway will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1-3 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Families can pick out one free costume per child, while supplies last. No registration required.
FOR TEENS
• Duct Tape Pouch craft night for ages 12-18 meets Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
FOR ADULTS
• Dream’s World: Let’s Talk Sandman is a conversation group for ages 18 and older discussing Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel “The Sandman.” Meets at Mulligan’s Gaming Pub (308 E. Main St., Johnson City) on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. Call 423-434-4354 to register and borrow a copy of the novel.
• Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.
• Tabletop Games and You for ages 18 and older will meet Saturday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Freddy Sams, Jr., from Mulligan’s Gaming Pub will discuss tabletop games. No registration required.
Visit jcpl.org/calendar to find more upcoming events.