JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library is now open Sundays from 12-6 p.m.
• The library’s board of directors will meet Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 4:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Board meetings are open to the public.
FOR CHILDREN
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday, Sept. 19, from 4-5 p.m. Anyone ages 5-10 may register for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Bilingual Storytime for ages 2-6 and their caregivers will be held Monday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the Storytime Room. Come hear stories and songs in English and Spanish, with a craft to follow. No registration, but space is limited.
• Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20, and Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration required, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20, and Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration required, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Storytime in the Park for ages 2-5 and their caregivers will meet Thursday, Sept. 22, at 10:30 a.m. at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
• Homeschool Friday will be held Friday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Homeschool families with kids ages 5-12 can drop by for a story and hands-on activity. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
FOR TEENS
• Adulting 101: Career Night will be held Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Anyone ages 12-18 is invited to learn about different professions and what it’s like to be a professional in the Tri-Cities. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
FOR ADULTS
• Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.
Visit jcpl.org/calendar to find more upcoming events.
