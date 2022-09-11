JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.
LIBRARY NEWS
• Beginning Sept. 11, the library is open Sundays from 12-6 p.m.
FOR CHILDREN
• Music Morning for ages birth to 5 years and their caregivers will be held Monday, Sept. 12, at 10 and 11 a.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration, but space is limited.
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday, Sept. 12, from 4-5 p.m. Anyone ages 5-10 may register for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Bilingual Storytime for ages 2-6 and their caregivers, will be held Monday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. in the Storytime Room. Come hear stories and songs in English and Spanish, with a craft to follow. No registration, but space is limited.
• Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13, and Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration required, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13, and Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration required, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Storytime in the Park for ages 2-5 and their caregivers will meet Thursday, Sept. 15, at 10:30 a.m. at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
• Middle Grade Graphic Novel Book Club for ages 8-12 will meet Thursday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room to learn about graphic novels. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458.
• READing Paws will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone ages 5-10 may register for a private 15-minute slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Book Club for ages 12-18 will meet Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the teen area to discuss “Together We Burn” by Isabel Ibanez. The first six teens who register get a free copy of the book to keep. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
FOR ADULTS
• Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.
• Seekers Book Club for anyone ages 18 and older will meet Thursday, Sept. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Langston Centre (315 Elm St.). Registration is required; call 423-434-5785.
