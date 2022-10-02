JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.
LIBRARY NEWS
• Friends of the Library will hold a donation drop-off Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring donations to the library’s parking lot near the curbside pickup spots. Books, DVDs and puzzles are accepted. Email friends@jcpl.org with questions.
FOR CHILDREN
• Kids’ Halloween Costume Giveaway will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1-3 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Families can pick out one free costume per child, while supplies last. No registration required.
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday, Oct. 3, from 4-5 p.m. Anyone ages 5-10 may register for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Bilingual Storytime for ages 2-6 and their caregivers will be held Monday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. in the Storytime Room. Come hear stories and songs in English and Spanish, with a craft to follow. No registration, but space is limited.
• Book Worms for ages 5-8 will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Children will hear a reading of “Skulls!” by Blair Thornburgh and make a craft. Call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Building with the Lions for kids of all ages and their families will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10:30 a.m. until noon in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• A Front Porch Concert series will begin Sunday, Oct. 2, from 4-5:30 p.m. in front of the library. Featured this week is Daniel Byrd’s Boogie Machine. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. No registration required.
• Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.
