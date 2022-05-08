Submitted by Hannah Kiger
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.).
Visit jcpl.org/calendar to learn more.
FOR ALL AGES
• The library is throwing a 127th birthday bash on Friday, May 13, from 4:30-6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to drop by the library for birthday cake, refreshments and door prizes. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• Music Morning in the Park will be held Monday, May 9, at 10:30 a.m. for ages birth to 5 years and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Wednesday and Thursday (May 11-12) at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required; choose one day.
• Family Building Day will be held Saturday, May 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Kids of all ages and families can drop by the Jones Meeting Room to build with LEGOs and other materials. No registration required.
• A Homeschool Curriculum Expo will be held on Saturday, May 14, from 1-3 p.m. Families can drop by the Jones Meeting Room to share homeschool curriculum ideas and learn about homeschooling from others. No registration required.
FOR TEENS
• Dungeons & Dragons Club meets on Monday, May 9, at 5:30 p.m. in the teen area. Anyone ages 10-18 can play Dungeons & Dragons with other teens. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday, May 12, at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Room. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. No registration required.
To register or check out other upcoming events, visit jcpl.org/calendar.