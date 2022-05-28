JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.).
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library is closed on Monday, May 30.
• The Summer Reading program for all ages begins Wednesday, June 1. Visit jcpl.org/summer-reading for information and registration.
• Friends of the Library is holding a donation drop-off on Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring donations to the library’s parking lot near the curbside pickup spots. Books, DVDs and puzzles are accepted. Email friends@jcpl.org.
• The Summer Reading Art Contest is accepting submissions from all ages until Friday, July 1. Entries will be displayed in the library through July, and winners will be announced at LibCon on Saturday, July 9. Call 423-434-4458 for details.
FOR ALL AGES
• The Summer Reading Kickoff for all ages will be held Wednesday, June 1, from 5-7 p.m. at the library. People can sign up for summer reading at the event. There will be lawn games and other activities, and people may bring a T-shirt to tie-dye.
FOR ADULTS
• The One Story, One Community reading program for adults runs from May 13 until July 28. The program is meant to get as many people as possible to read the same book, “Big Fish” by Daniel Wallace. Check out a physical copy from the library, or borrow a digital copy instantly from hoopla digital. Call 423-434-4454 for more information.
• Spanish at Your Library meets Thursday, June 2, at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Room. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. No registration required.
• Wallace Theatre (215 E. Main St., Johnson City) will host a free film screening of “Big Fish” (2003, rated PG-13) on Saturday, June 4, at 8 p.m. No registration required.
To register or find other upcoming events, visit jcpl.org/calendar.