JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.).

TEENS

• Dungeons & Dragons Club meets on Monday, May 23, at 5:30 p.m. Ages 10-18 can play Dungeons & Dragons with other teens. The program meets in the teen area. No registration required.

ADULTS

• Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday, May 26, at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome.

The group meets in the Tennessee Room.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

No registration required.

• Bring Your Own Book is a discussion group that meets on the fourth Thursday of every month. May’s Bring Your Own Book meets on Thursday, May 26, at 6:30 p.m. at Johnson City Brewing Company’s Boones Creek location (2362 Boones Creek Road, Johnson City).

Bring a book you’re currently reading or one that you have read and want to talk about.

No registration required.

Visit jcpl.org/calendar to learn more.

To register or find other upcoming events, visit jcpl.org/calendar.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video