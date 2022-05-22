JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.).
TEENS
• Dungeons & Dragons Club meets on Monday, May 23, at 5:30 p.m. Ages 10-18 can play Dungeons & Dragons with other teens. The program meets in the teen area. No registration required.
ADULTS
• Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday, May 26, at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome.
The group meets in the Tennessee Room.
No registration required.
• Bring Your Own Book is a discussion group that meets on the fourth Thursday of every month. May’s Bring Your Own Book meets on Thursday, May 26, at 6:30 p.m. at Johnson City Brewing Company’s Boones Creek location (2362 Boones Creek Road, Johnson City).
Bring a book you’re currently reading or one that you have read and want to talk about.
No registration required.
Visit jcpl.org/calendar to learn more.
