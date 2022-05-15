Submitted by Hannah Kiger
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.).
Visit jcpl.org/calendar to learn more.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library’s board of directors meets Tuesday, May 17, at 4:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Board meetings are open to the public.
FOR CHILDREN
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday, May 16, from 4-5 p.m. Anyone ages 5-10 may register for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• READing Paws will be held Saturday, May 21, from 4-5 p.m. Anyone ages 5-10 may register for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
FOR TEENS
• Teen De-Stress Week will be held May 16-21. Stress relief activities and events for ages 12-18 will be offered throughout the week at the library. De-Stress Week is made possible by an ETSU Elevates grant. Call 423-434-4349 for more information.
• Painting and Pizza for ages 12-18 will be held Wednesday, May 18, at 5:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Teens will paint, eat pizza and take home a free project. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
• De-Stress Expo for ages 12-18 will be held Saturday, May 21, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Local organizations will share mental health information and stress relief strategies. No registration required.
FOR ALL AGES
• Family Movie Night will be held Friday, May 20, at 5:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. All ages are welcome to watch Disney/Pixar’s “Inside Out.” Snacks will be provided. No registration required, but the viewing is limited to the first 40 people.
• Beginner’s Yoga will be held Saturday, May 21, at 10:30 a.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Attendees will get a light breakfast and a free yoga mat to take home. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• The One Story, One Community reading program for adults runs from May 13 through July 28. The program is meant to get as many people as possible to read the same book, “Big Fish” by Daniel Wallace. Pick up a free copy at the library to share or keep, or borrow a digital copy through hoopla digital. Call 423-434-4454 for more information.
• Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday, May 19, at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Room. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. No registration required.
• Seekers Book Club for anyone ages 18 and older meets Thursday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the Langston Centre (315 Elm St.). The book group will discuss “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson. Registration required; call 423-434-5785 to register.
