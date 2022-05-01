JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.).
Visit jcpl.org/calendar to learn more.
FOR CHILDREN
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday, May 2, from 4-5 p.m. Youth ages 5-10 can register for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Wednesday and Thursday (May 4-5) at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required; choose one day.
FOR ADULTS
• The Friends of the Library Book Sale will continue on Sunday, May 1, from 1-3 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. It includes a $5 per bag deal. Bags are provided at the sale for those who need them. The sale features thousands of donated items, including fiction and nonfiction books, audiobooks, DVDs and CDs. Proceeds from the sale benefit Friends of the Johnson City Public Library, a group of volunteers dedicated to the welfare and promotion of the library. Anyone can sign up to become a Friends member online at jcpl.org/friends or in-person at the book sale. Email friends@jcpl.org for more information.
• Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday, May 5, at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Room. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. No registration required.