JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.).
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library is closed Sundays through Labor Day.
• Summer Reading for all ages started Wednesday, June 1. Visit jcpl.org/summer-reading for information and registration information.
• The Summer Reading Art Contest is accepting submissions from all ages until Friday, July 1. Entries will be displayed in the library through July, and winners will be announced at LibCon on July 9. Call 423-434-4458.
FOR CHILDREN
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday, June 6, from 4-5 p.m. Children ages 5-10 can register for a private 15-minute timeslot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers will meet Tuesday and Wednesday, June 7-8, at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers will meet Tuesday and Wednesday, June 7-8, at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Ocean Creatures with ETSU professor and marine biologist Diane Nelson will meet Tuesday, June 7, at 2:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. The program is for ages 5-12. Call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Children’s musician Roger Day will perform at the Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library Thursday, June 9, at 11 a.m. Kids of all ages and their families are welcome. No registration required.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Friday, June 10, at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
• Family Building Day will be held Saturday, June 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Kids of all ages and families can drop in to the Jones Meeting Room to build with LEGOs and other materials. No registration required.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Book Club will meet Tuesday, June 7, at 6 p.m. in the teen area. Anyone ages 12-18 can join to discuss “Part of Your World: A Twisted Tale” by Liz Braswell. The first six teens who register get a free copy of the book to keep. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
FOR ADULTS
• The One Story, One Community reading program for adults runs through July 28. The program is meant to get as many people as possible to read the same book, “Big Fish” by Daniel Wallace. Check out a physical copy from the library or borrow a digital copy instantly from hoopla digital. Call 423-434-4454 for more information.
• Spanish at Your Library will meet Thursday, June 9, at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Room. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. No registration required.
• The Watauga Association of Genealogists will hold a Family History Program in the Jones Meeting Room on Saturday, June 11, at 2 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can learn how to research and gather family history. No registration required.
To register or check out other upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.