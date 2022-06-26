Submitted by Hannah Kiger
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.).
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library is closed Sundays through Labor Day.
• The Summer Reading Program for all ages runs through July 22. Visit jcpl.org/summer-reading to register.
• The Summer Reading Art Contest is accepting submissions from all ages until Friday, July 1. Entries will be displayed in the library through July, and winners will be announced at LibCon on Saturday, July 9. Call 423-434-4458 for details.
• Friends of the Library will hold a donation drop-off on Saturday, July 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring donations to the library’s parking lot near the curbside pickup spots. Books, DVDs and puzzles are accepted. Email friends@jcpl.org.
FOR CHILDREN
• Music Morning will be held at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday, June 27, for ages birth to 5 years and their caregivers. It meets in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration, but space is limited.
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday, June 27, from 4-5 p.m. Youth ages 5-10 can register for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 28-29, at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 28-29, at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• The band Tom Mason & the Blue Buccaneers will perform Thursday, June 30, at 11 a.m. at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. Kids of all ages and their families are welcome. No registration required.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Friday, July 1, at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Spanish at Your Library will meet Thursday, June 30, at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Room. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. No registration required.
• “Big Fish” author Daniel Wallace will give a virtual talk on Thursday, June 30, at 6 p.m. People can come to the library’s Jones Meeting Room for the conversation, or participate from home via Facebook Live. Audience members will have the chance to ask questions and discuss the book with Wallace. No registration required.
• “What’s on Your Mind, Johnson City?” is a conversation group that will meet Friday, July 1, at 4 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room to talk about issues facing the community. There will be time for mingling and informal conversation to get to know your neighbors. No registration required, but it is appreciated; call 423-434-4454 to sign up.
To register or check out other upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.