JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.).
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library is closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth.
• The library’s board of directors will meet Tuesday, June 21, at 4:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Board meetings are open to the public.
• The Summer Reading Program for all ages runs from June 1-July 22. Visit jcpl.org/summer-reading for information and registration.
• The Summer Reading Art Contest is accepting submissions from all ages until Friday, July 1. Entries will be displayed in the library through July, and winners will be announced at LibCon on Saturday, July 9. Call 423-434-4458 for details.
FOR CHILDREN
• Toddler Time for children ages 19-36 months and their caregivers will meet Tuesday and Wednesday, June 21-22, at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers meets Tuesday and Wednesday, June 21-22, at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Under the Sea Tea Party will be held Wednesday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m. Ages 3-12 can enjoy snacks, stories and songs in the Jones Meeting Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Unicyclist Mark Lippard will perform Thursday, June 23, at 11 a.m. at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. Kids of all ages and their families are welcome. No registration required.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Friday, June 24, at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
FOR TEENS
• Ocean-themed Perler Beads Craft Night will be held Tuesday, June 21, at 6 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Ages 12-18 can create ocean-themed art with Perler beads. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
FOR ADULTS
• Spanish at Your Library will meet Thursday, June 23, at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Room. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. No registration required.
• Bring Your Own Book discussion group meets Thursday, June 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Johnson City Brewing Company’s Boones Creek location (2362 Boones Creek Road, Johnson City). The discussion will focus on “Big Fish” by Daniel Wallace. No registration required.
• The Alzheimer’s Association will lead an informational session about understanding Alzheimer’s and dementia on Saturday, June 25, at 11 a.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration required.
To register or check out other upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.