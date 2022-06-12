Submitted by Hannah Kiger
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out other upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library is closed Sundays through Labor Day.
• The Summer Reading Program for all ages continues through July 22. Visit jcpl.org/summer-reading for information and registration.
• The Summer Reading Art Contest is accepting submissions from all ages until Friday, July 1. Entries will be displayed in the library through July, and winners will be announced at LibCon on Saturday, July 9. Call 423-434-4458 for details.
FOR ALL AGES
• The Appalachian Highlands Humane Society will hold a pet adoption event on Saturday, June 18, from 12-4 p.m. at the library. People can meet dogs and cats, then apply to adopt them. Call 423-434-4349 for more information.
FOR CHILDREN
• Music Morning or ages birth to 5 years and their caregivers will be held at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday, June 13, in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration required, but space is limited.
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday, June 13, from 4-5 p.m. Students ages 5-10 can register for a private 15-minute timeslot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Toddler Time for children ages 19-36 months and their caregivers will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 14-15, at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration required, but space is limited. Pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 14-15, at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration required, but space is limited. Pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Middle Grade Graphic Novel Book Club will meet Tuesday, June 14, at 2:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Students ages 8-12 can learn about graphic novels. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Puppeteer Hobey Ford will perform in the Jones Meeting Room on Thursday, June 16, at 11 a.m. Kids of all ages and their families are welcome. No registration required, but seating is limited.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Friday, June 17, at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
• READing Paws will be held Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to noon. Students ages 5-10 can register for a private 15-minute timeslot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
FOR ADULTS
• Spanish at Your Library will meet Thursday, June 16, at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Room. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. No registration required.