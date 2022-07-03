JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.).
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library is closed Sundays through Labor Day.
• The Summer Reading Program for all ages runs through July 22. Visit jcpl.org/summer-reading to register.
• The library is closed on Monday, July 4, for Independence Day.
FOR ALL AGES
• LibCon: A Pirate’s Life 4 Me is the library’s free annual fandom convention for all ages. LibCon is on Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is pirate-themed. Event includes games, trivia, panels, vendors, food trucks and a cosplay contest. Summer Reading art contest winners will also be announced. No registration required; call 423-434-4458 for more information.
FOR CHILDREN
• Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 5-6, at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 5-6, at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Naturalist Connie Deegan will talk about the wonders of local snakes on Thursday, July 7, at 9:30 and 11 a.m. at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. Kids of all ages and their families are welcome. No registration required.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Friday, July 8, at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Spanish at Your Library will meet Thursday, July 7, at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Room. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. No registration required.
• The One Story, One Community reading program for adults continues through July 28. The program is meant to get as many people as possible to read the same book, “Big Fish” by Daniel Wallace. Check out a physical copy from the library or borrow a digital copy instantly from hoopla digital. Call 423-434-4454 for more information.
To register or check out other upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.