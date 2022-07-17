Submitted by Hannah Kiger
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.).
To register or check out other upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library’s board of directors will meet Tuesday, July 19, at 4:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Board meetings are open to the public.
• The library is closed Sundays through Labor Day.
• The Summer Reading Program for all ages runs through July 22. Visit jcpl.org/summer-reading to register.
FOR ALL AGES
• The Johnson City Doughboys, the city’s Appalachian League baseball team, will be at the library Monday, July 18, from 10-11 a.m. to do some volunteer work and meet fans.
FOR CHILDREN
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday, July 18, from 4-5 p.m. in the Storytime Room. Ages 5-10 may register for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 19-20, at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 12-13, at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Ships Ahoy! will be held Tuesday, July 19, at 2:30 p.m. Ages 5-12 can learn about ships through nonfiction books and fun activities in the Jones Meeting Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Trading Card Day will be held Wednesday, July 20, from 1-3 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Ages 5-12 who have earned Summer Reading animal trading cards can swap with others to get a full set. No registration required.
• Renowned storyteller Steven James will tell stories Thursday, July 21, at 9:30 and 11 a.m. at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. Kids of all ages and their families are welcome. No registration required.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Friday, July 22, at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
FOR TEENS
• Tie-Dye Seashells for ages 12-18 will be held Tuesday, July 19, at 6 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Supplies will be provided. Registration is required. To register, visit jcpl.org/calendar.
FOR ADULTS
• Spanish at Your Library will meet Thursday, July 21, at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Room. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. No registration required.
• The Seekers Book Club for anyone ages 18 and older will meet Thursday, July 21, at 6:30 p.m. The book group will discuss “Begin Again” by Eddie S. Glaude, Jr. The group meets at the Langston Centre (315 Elm St.). Registration is required; call 423-434-5785 to register.
Visit jcpl.org for more details.