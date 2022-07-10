JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.).
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library is closed Sundays through Labor Day.
• The Summer Reading Program for all ages runs through July 22. Visit jcpl.org/summer-reading to register.
FOR CHILDREN
• Music Morning will be held at 10 and 11 a.m. on Monday, July 11, in the Jones Meeting Room for ages birth to 5 years and their caregivers. No registration, but space is limited.
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday, July 11, from 4-5 p.m. in the Storytime Room. Ages 5-10 may register for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Middle Grade Graphic Novel Book Club will meet Tuesday, July 12, at 2:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Ages 8-12 can learn about graphic novels. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 12-13, at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 12-13, at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Magician Barry Mitchell will perform Thursday, July 14, at 9:30 and 11 a.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Kids ages 12 and under and their families are welcome. No registration required; pick up a ticket in the Children’s Library before the program.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Friday, July 15, at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
• READing Paws will be held Saturday, July 16, from 11 a.m. until noon in the Storytime Room. Ages 5-10 may register for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Book Club will meet Tuesday, July 12, at 6 p.m. in the teen area. Ages 12-18 will discuss “The Mermaid, The Witch, and The Sea” by Maggie Tokuda-Hall. The first 10 teens who register for the program get a free copy of the book to keep. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
FOR ADULTS
• Spanish at Your Library will meet Thursday, July 14, at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Room. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. No registration required.
• A “Big Fish” book discussion will be held Saturday, July 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Jones Meeting Room. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the discussion about “Big Fish” by Daniel Wallace.
• The One Story, One Community reading program for adults continues through July 28. The program is meant to get as many people as possible to read the same book, “Big Fish” by Daniel Wallace. Check out a physical copy from the library or borrow a digital copy instantly from Hoopla digital. Call 423-434-4454 for more information.
To register or check out other upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.