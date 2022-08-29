JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.
FOR CHILDREN
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday, August 29 from 4-5 p.m. Ages 5-10 register for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458.
• Mother Goose Storytime, a four-week program featuring books, music and rhymes for babies 18 months and younger and their caregivers, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31, and Thursday, Sept. 1, at 9:30 a.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Choose the day you prefer when registering. Bring a blanket for you and your baby to sit on. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458.
• Celebrate Chicken Month with Books Worms: “Tyrannosaurus Rex vs. Edna the Very First Chicken” for children ages 5-8 on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 4 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Children will participate in a silly chicken/dinosaur-themed relay after the story. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458.
• Family Storytime for children ages 2-6 and their caregivers will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room.
FOR ADULTS
• Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.
• What’s On Your Mind, Johnson City?, an informal conversation event, will be held Friday, Sept. 2, at 4 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. All viewpoints are welcome for an open discussion with curiosity and respect.
