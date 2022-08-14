JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.
FOR CHILDREN
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.
FOR CHILDREN
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday, Aug. 15, from 4-5 p.m. in the Storytime Room. Ages 5-10 may register for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog. Registration required; call 423-434-4458.
• READing Paws will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Storytime Room. Ages 5-10 may register for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
FOR ADULTS
• Spanish at Your Library will meet Thursday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Room. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. No registration required.
• Seekers Book Club will meet Thursday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m. for anyone ages 18 and older. The book group will discuss “Begin Again” by Eddie S. Glaude, Jr. The group meets at the Langston Centre (315 Elm St.). Registration is required; call 423-434-5785 to register.
• Washington County Administrator of Elections Dana Jones will speak in the library’s Jones Meeting Room on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m. She will share information about election processes, important dates, local candidates and offices. No registration required.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.