JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.).
To register or check out other upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 3, for staff training.
• Friends of the Library will accept donations Saturday, Aug. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring donations to the library’s parking lot near the curbside pickup spots. Books, DVDs and puzzles are accepted. Email questions to friends@jcpl.org.
FOR CHILDREN
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday, Aug. 1, from 4-5 p.m. in the Storytime Room. Ages 5-10 may register for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog. Registration required; call 423-434-4458.
FOR ADULTS
• Washington County Health Department will set up an info table about immunizations in the library lobby on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 1-4 p.m.
• Spanish at Your Library will meet Thursday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Room. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. No registration required.
• “What’s On Your Mind, Johnson City?” is a conversation group that will meet Friday, Aug. 5, at 4 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. There will be a time for mingling and informal conversation to get to know your neighbors. No registration required, but it is appreciated; call 423-434-4454 to sign up.
