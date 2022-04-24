JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.).
FOR CHILDREN
• Music Morning in the Park will be held Monday, April 25, at 10:30 a.m. for ages birth to 5 years and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Wednesday and Thursday (April 27-28) at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required; choose one day.
FOR TEENS
• Dungeons & Dragons Club meets on Monday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m. in the teen area. Anyone ages 10-18 can come out and play Dungeons & Dragons with other teens. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday, April 28, at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Room. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. No registration required.
• Bring Your Own Book is a discussion group that meets on the fourth Thursday of every month. April’s Bring Your Own Book is Shakespeare-themed and meets on Thursday, April 28, at 6:30 p.m. at Johnson City Brewing Company’s Boones Creek location (2362 Boones Creek Road, Johnson City). No registration required.
• The Friends of the Library Book Sale is Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, May 1, from 1-3 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Sunday’s sale includes a $5 per bag deal. A special preview sale for Friends of the Library members will be held on Friday, April 29, from 5:30-7 p.m.
• An Artful Aging banjo and mandolin performance will be held on Saturday, April 30, at 2 p.m. at Atelier 133 (133 N. Commerce St., Johnson City). Participants in the library’s Artful Aging banjo and mandolin classes will perform music to showcase the skills they learned during the program. No registration required.
Visit jcpl.org/calendar to learn more.