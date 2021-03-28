Many years have gone by from then until now.
Lots of things have happened, I can’t explain how.
As my mind travels back so many years ago,
I think of all the bad and good, friends and foe.
But I like to bring all the good times to mind:
family, faith, love, hope and God in my life.
I find it’s been over 73 years that have passed.
We didn’t know our friendship that long would last.
Then, in front of Shoemaker High School, we stood.
We wished to stay there longer if we could.
But time goes on and we are forced to move on.
Time moves so quickly and school days are done.
We are pushed into the future; no matter what it brings,
We can see past teachers and friends, and our heart sings!
Through the years I can’t forget friends who remain true,
what our lives brought each one of us, we never knew.
A friend is a friend then and now ‘til we die.
Passing time can never change that, I say with a sigh.