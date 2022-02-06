Contributed
BRISTOL — Theatre Bristol will return to the stage with a full 2022 season, and recently announced audition dates and registration information for its shows and programs.
The season kicks off Feb. 11-14 with William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” or “What You Will” is a tragedy turned comedy and romance, performed and produced by the Youth Service Board and directed by Camille Gray.
Auditions for men, women and children interested in being part of Theatre Bristol’s “Jack and the Beanstalk” are being held Feb. 25-28. The show, directed by Cindi Brooks, will be performed weekends April 1-10 at the ARTspace. Rehearsals begin March 8.
Theatre Bristol’s fourth River’s Way collaboration follows March 5-6 in the ARTspace with “Real Heroes.” The production is written and directed by Dottie Havlik and performed by differently-abled young people and Theatre Bristol veterans.
One of the most popular musicals of all time, “The Sound of Music,” comes to the Paramount Center for the Arts in June. Auditions for men, women and children will be held March 19-22, with rehearsals set to begin March 27. The show is being directed by Glenn Patterson.
Theatre Bristol’s annual “The Start of Adventure” summer camp for K-8 students runs July 11-15. Registration begins this month at www.theatrebristol.org.
“To Kill A Mockingbird,” directed by Camille Gray, takes the ARTspace stage in late August. Auditions for men, women and children will be held July 9-11 with rehearsals set to begin July 17. “To Kill a Mockingbird” is presented through Dramatic Publishing.
“Elf The Musical,” a holiday movie favorite, comes to the Paramount Bristol stage under the direction of Kenn Naegele, weekends, Nov. 11-20, and the ARTspace stage, weekends, Dec. 2-18. Auditions for men, women and children for both productions are Aug. 27-30. Rehearsals begin Sept. 4. “Elf The Musical” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
Anyone who would like to get involved as part of the production team and stage crew for any of the productions is invited to come to any of the audition dates to discuss their interest and skill. That includes those interested in orchestra, costuming, set design and construction, lighting, sound, stage management, props, publicity and other roles. Interested individuals can also email info@theatrebristol.org. All roles are volunteer; there is no paid staff. No experience is necessary for crew work.
Founded in 1965 by Cathy DeCaterina, Theatre Bristol is a community theatre serving all ages. It is the oldest continually running children’s theatre in Northeast Tennessee. Its Main Stage season consists of drama, comedy and musical productions that take place in the ARTspace, a multi-purpose, black box theatre which seats up to 120, and at the Paramount Center for the Arts.
Follow Theatre Bristol’s website and Facebook page for ticket information and updates for the entire 2022 season. To donate online, visit www.TheatreBristol.org/donate or mail a check to: Theatre Bristol, 512 State, Bristol, TN 37620. For information about show and season sponsorships or souvenir program advertising, contact info@theatrebristol.org or call 423-212-3625.
For audition dates and details, visit www.theatrebristol.org/audition. For ticket information, visit www.theatrebristol.org, call 423-212-3625 or email info@theatrebristol.org.