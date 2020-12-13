Theatre Bristol is bringing its State Street storefront windows to life with ‘Christmas Scenes’ during the month of December.
The production features Christmas scenes based on traditional stories of Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves. With a bit of improv and holiday spirit, Santa’s world comes to life in five walkable scenes featuring “Santa, Working from Home too,” “The North Pole,” “‘A Christmas Carol’ On the Air,” “Elves at Work… Sort of” and “Presents Under the Tree.”
The same windows that once featured 1960s Ball Brothers Furniture Store’s Christmas displays are coming to life once again with lights and activity, and most of all, wonder.
The display holds bits of the past in the windows themselves, as well as set pieces, props and costumes from previous Theatre Bristol productions.
In the windows, Santa and Mrs. Claus are busy at work, checking lists, mapping the reindeer journey, responding to letters, and reviewing the elves’ toy-making. Sometimes, though, it’s time to take a break and make some cookies, decorate the tree, or take a nap. Visiting children may catch a glimpse of a wink or a smile from Santa. The elves make toys and wrap gifts to Christmas music all around. There are surprises too; every visit is a new experience.
Actors associated with Theatre Bristol are staging the scenes in family groups, which include eight Santas, six Mrs. Clauses, and even more elves, with a rotating schedule of Sunday afternoons from 2 to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evenings from 5 to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 2 to 4 p.m., and 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Because of COVID, the actors observe strict safety guidelines and perform only in family groups; there are 10 families participating.
To fill out the cast, the actors in each family convinced other family members to participate.
The Campbell family, for example, recruited father Chris to join wife Tracy and daughter Chloe, both veteran actors. Gianna Gobble recruited husband Steve.
“It’s been tremendous fun for both my wife and I to occupy the Santa house on State Street!” said Santa Robert McCrary. “I have enjoyed being on stage for many years with Theatre Bristol productions, but this was the very first time for my wife. The Santa house is beautiful and always inspires us to show a happy and fun Claus couple! We especially love the excitement and joy of the kids on the street. For a moment, Santa and Mrs. Claus are rock stars!”
Many of the participants have a special connection with playing Santa.
Veteran actor Steve Baskett has donned the Santa suit twice on the Theatre Bristol stage, as the reformed Scrooge in “Scrooge the Musical,” and now participates several days a week on the “State Street” stage.
Michael Henningson has portrayed Santa for many years, as well as Santas from throughout the years, including St. Nicholas. His father once played Santa as well, and Michael makes his own elaborate Santa suits.
Ben Mays and his wife Kimberly have performed in many theatre productions but have long wanted to play Santa and Mrs. Claus; they even purchased a Santa suit 15 years ago; it now gets weekly use.
Directing Santa in many Theatre Bristol productions, including a Scrooge turned Santa in “Scrooge the Musical” and a truthful one in “Miracle on 34th Street,” Glenn Patterson deftly takes on any role, including Santa. He is joined by his talented wife, Leticia Peltzer, as Mrs. Claus.
Even Theatre Bristol board member Ann Vance, who has never been on stage but has been an assistant stage manager for many shows, takes a turn as Mrs. Claus. Her granddaughter, Theatre Bristol Youth Service board president Faith Vance, participates as an elf.
The White family, who has participated in many Theatre Bristol productions, is represented by elves Mason and Avery. Kyla Dula also plays an elf, and Shannon Dabney plays Mrs. Claus.
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being a ‘Window Santa.’ There’s something extra cool when a child realizes you’re looking and grinning right at them,” says Santa Andrew Hunt.
Theatre Bristol officials hope the unique attraction will draw curious visitors to the area and help support downtown Bristol businesses and restaurants.
“Christmas Scenes gives our creative team and actors a safe opportunity to share their craft and we hope it keeps Theatre Bristol in everyone’s hearts during this time,” officials said.
The activity is free, and the Santa schedule and updates are available on Theatre Bristol’s Facebook page and online at www.TheatreBristol.org. Donations to support the performing arts can also be made online.
Visitors are encouraged to visit the Facebook page for fun photos of the Santas and their friends, and to share their own photos by tagging them #TBChristmas.
Camille Gray is the set designer with Nicole Intagliata and Deanna Vanders helping with scenic art. Gray also manages the costuming, music, casting and stage managing for the month-long production.
“It’s our gift to our community,” Gray said. “The Christmas gift the theatre needs this year is your support, and I know my time and donations are vital to supporting this community theatreI hope you’ll join me and make a contribution.”
Looking for a little more Christmas cheer? Theatre Bristol is also sharing its audio production of “A Christmas Carol” via podcast services and on 89.5 WETS radio on Dec. 23 at 8 p.m.