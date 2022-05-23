Sponsored content
Written by Suzi McKee
KINGSPORT — With all funding provided by tithes, offerings and community donations, Shades of Grace has worked extremely hard to develop a host of services that benefit all segments of our community.
“We wanted to offer things that some churches couldn’t provide to folks in need,” explained Pastor Will Shewey. “We learned that some needs were not being met and began to partner with many local ministries. Before the pandemic, Shades of Grace served as an unofficial day center and opened as an emergency overnight warming station when needed. Shades of Grace is not a shelter and therefore does not provide overnight accommodations at any of our locations. However, we do support the Kingsport Homeless Ministry, Inc., and Hunger First in their continuing efforts of ministering to the least of these. Our hope is to be recognized as a house of worship rather than an organization. The primary goal of this church is to offer a personal relationship with Jesus Christ to all who will hear our message.”
One of the primary changes after the pandemic has been the offering of a new time for worship on Saturday mornings at 10:30 a.m. “We had been observing worship at 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoons,” Pastor Will said.
“Everyone is invited to join our congregation on Saturday mornings for wonderful music, a time of prayer, a relevant message from the scriptures and fellowship,” he said. Anyone desiring to participate in the music ministry should reach out to Landon Bellamy at the church office. Our services are also available on Facebook, You Tube and as a Podcast.
There are several virtual options throughout the week along with the Sunday 4 p.m. service. Monday evenings at 8 p.m., Pastor Michele Beck offers “Words of Inspiration.” She also offers “Journey Thru Grief” via Zoom each Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. For more information and how to join this Zoom group, contact the church office. And, on Wednesday evenings at 8 p.m., The Will and Jimmy Show is a time of interactive Bible study and up-to-date information on events at Shades of Grace.
As United Methodists, we emphasize not only personal holiness but, social holiness as well, Pastor Will explained.
A part of that involves ministry to those persons being released from incarceration. Upon verification from the institution, the church provides newly released inmates with a backpack filled with necessary clothing, shoes and hygiene items.
Unhoused persons have difficulty securing photo identification due to the issue of not have a physical address. Therefore, we provide a community mailbox and allows those in need to access Shades of Grace as their personal address. We facilitate a process for mail to be received here and move forward in getting documents to help them obtain jobs and productive lives. Shades of Grace also provides a men’s shower facility for use upon request. The Oasis of Kingsport provides laundry, shower and other essential services for women and small children.
Another service Shades of Grace provides is burial of the unclaimed dead. “We work primarily with a local funeral home and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Blountville to provide a proper resting place,” Pastor Will explained. Immanuel is the oldest Lutheran congregation in the state of Tennessee. We also provide many memorial services for these friends who have no one to claim them. To date, we have facilitated the burial of 66 individuals.
Shades of Grace currently has oversight of five separate locations on East Sullivan Street. We were recently given the former Community United Methodist Church at 510 Gibson Mill Road in Kingsport. The Rev. Jeff Wright, the District Superintendent of the Appalachian District of the UMC, requested that we allow the name “Community” to a part of this new ministry. The property is now known as Shades of Grace-Community Campus. A new Filipino-American congregation was recently organized and will be meeting Sundays at 1 p.m. This congregation is affiliated with Jesus Is Lord Church International and is the first of that denomination in Tennessee.
Our plans also include a new weekly children’s ministry, Thankful Thursday, which will begin on June 9. It will feature music, teaching, prayer and food for children who are entering grades 1-4 as they learn more about Christian values. In time, we plan to offer a recovery ministry at our Community Campus as well as a movie night and gospel singings. Additional worship services for this community will be announced soon. You can stay up-to-date on any events by following the Facebook page of Shades of Grace – Community Campus.
Shades of Grace also has an international presence in Nigeria. Due to designated giving from faithful friends of our ministry, there is currently an elementary school with 180 students and eight teachers. These students’ ages range from grades 1-5, and they are mostly orphans and victims of civil war in their country. Several water wells, also known as bore holes, now provide fresh water for villages that previously did not have this necessity. A prominent law school was going to be closed by the government due to unsanitary conditions, so Shades of Grace International stepped in to construct a fresh water well for the school in order for the university to remain open. One of those wells was sponsored by former parishioners of Pastor Will in Hiltons, Virginia. This well has been named the James and Edith Wood Memorial Well.
“God’s path is not always easy,” Pastor Will explains, “but when you are in God’s plan, doors swing wide open, and you find yourself moving at a pace you could not accomplish on your own.”
At every turn, Shades of Grace has grown and prospered.
“We’ve never had a finance committee meeting or a budget,” he continues. “The money is always there for whatever we need. We pray without ceasing and God always provides.”
From professional people to those down on their luck, a diverse population finds comfort and hope at Shades of Grace. This storefront church has often been referred to as God’s Living Room.
“Our purpose is to meet the needs of those who show up at our door,” Pastor Will said. “God sends them to us, and we love them just as they are.”
You can find out more about Shades of Grace on their Facebook Pages: Shades of Grace: A United Methodist Congregation, Shades of Grace-Community Campus, or Shades of Grace International.
You can also make donations to Shades of Grace by mailing them to Shades of Grace, 313 East Sullivan St., Kingsport, TN 37660 or give virtually through PayPal at paypal.me/shadesofgraceumc.
