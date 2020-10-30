The sound of ringing bells will soon be heard throughout the Tri-Cities as The Salvation Army begins its Christmas Red Kettle Drive — and all three local offices are recruiting bellringers for the 2020 season.
“Our Christmas Red Kettles are without a doubt the most prolific segment of our fundraising,” says Major Joseph May of the Kingsport Salvation Army. “Our kettle collection also generates a significant part of our social services budget.”
The Salvation Army in Kingsport is taking applications for employed bellringers at its Corps Community Center, located at 505 Dale Street in Kingsport, at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2. Applicants will need to bring a current picture ID, social security card, direct deposit information and a mask, which is required to enter the facility. For details, call (423) 246-6671.
“We prefer to have volunteers man our kettles. However, because we don’t have enough volunteers, we do have to hire a number of workers to make sure our kettles are covered,” May explained.
The Johnson City location is taking applications during office hours at 204 West Walnut Street. Applicants need to bring a photo ID and social security card in order to apply. Call (423) 926-2101.
The Bristol location is taking applications during office hours at 137 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Applicants need to bring a photo ID and social security card in order to apply. Call (423) 764-6156.
“We ring bells every day with the exception of Sundays,” said May. “And the closer we get to Christmas, the more bellringers we need.”
The Salvation Army expects to provide toys and Christmas assistance to thousands of children and families across the Tri-Cities this season.
“There is a lot of need and we are thankful that we can count on the strong support of our community to help ‘Rescue Christmas’ this year,” May said. “And in the year of a pandemic, we anticipate the need to be greater than ever.”
The Salvation Army in Kingsport alone expects to provide toys and Christmas assistance to approximately 1,750 families, including about 650 children this year, May said.
The Salvation Army provides food, clothing emergency shelter and financial assistance throughout the year. The Salvation Army also conducts weekly religious services and provides character-building programs and fellowship opportunities to the communities in the Tri-Cities region.
Area residents can make donations to their local Salvation Army by sending contributions to the addresses above or visiting them online at www.Christmas2020.org.