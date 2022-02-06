The Paramount Chamber Players will present “Soulful with Brahms,” a concert featuring two of Johannes Brahms’ greatest masterpieces for chamber ensemble, at four different venues around the Tri-Cities this month.
The first event will kick off a return to live music for the Performing Arts Series at First Presbyterian Church Kingsport on Thursday, Feb. 17. Show time is 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the Kingsport performance are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors with students admitted free. Tickets for the Kingsport performance may be reserved online at www.firstpreskingsport.org or by calling 423-383-7876.
Baritone Mark Davis will perform the “Four Serious Songs, Op. 121” with pianist Katherine Benson. The second half of the program will showcase the fiery “Piano Quintet in f minor, Op. 34,” featuring violinists Kelsey Philbrick and Jessica Ryou, violist David Kovac, cellist Sean Hawthorne and pianist Benson.
On Saturday night only, The Paramount Chamber Players will present a special performance by the 2021 winner of the Bristol Music Club Scholarship auditions, young flutist Grace Whitten, who organizers say is sure to dazzle with Bizet’s flashy “Carmen Fantasy.”
The other performance dates and venues for The Paramount Chamber Players are:
• Friday, Feb. 18: St. John’s Episcopal Church, Johnson City, 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 19: Paramount Center for the Arts, Bristol, 7:30 p.m. with advance tickets available for purchase online at www.paramountbristol.org.
• Sunday, Feb. 20: Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church, Abingdon, Virginia, 3 p.m.
Tickets may also be purchased at the door with cash or check. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for seniors with students admitted free at all venues.
To ensure the safety of the audience and musicians, The Paramount Chamber Players asks that everyone please wear a mask at all times while indoors at its performances.