Submitted by Deane Gray
KINGSPORT — The Paramount Chamber Players will celebrate its “Past, Present and Future” with a series of special appearances by Craig Combs, artistic director emeritus.
The celebratory and jubilant program will feature Franz Schubert’s jaunty “Trout” Piano Quintet, with Combs at the piano. He will be joined by George Figueroa on violin, Alice Silva on viola, Cherylonda Fitzgerald on cello and Cynthia Mueller on double bass.
Opening the concert will be the fiery “Piano Trio in E minor” by Dmitri Shostakovich, performed by violinist Marianna Brickle, cellist Sean Hawthorne and Katherine Benson at the piano.
Four performances are planned. They will be held:
• Thursday, April 28, at First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport. Show time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets may be reserved at www.fpckpt.org.
• Friday, April 29, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Johnson City. Show time is 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, April 30, at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee. Show time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets may be reserved at www.paramountbristol.org.
• Sunday, May 1, at Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church in Abingdon, Virginia. Show time is 3 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for seniors and can be purchased at the door with cash or check. Students are admitted free at all venues.
To ensure the safety of its audience and musicians, the ensemble encourages everyone to please wear a mask at all times while indoors at TPCP performances and thanks its audience members for doing their part to keep everyone safe.
Visit www.paramountchamberplayers.com or find TPCP on Facebook for more details.