The Paramount Chamber Players will return to the concert hall with a series of performances featuring “Arioso,” a delightful combination of music for voice, cello and piano.
There’ll be four live performances, Sept. 23-26, with tickets available at the door. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. Students are admitted free.
Rich with favorite songs and melodies, the program features cellist Cherylonda Fitzgerald performing the gorgeous “Arioso e sereno” from Italian composer Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco’s cello sonata, with artistic director Katherine Benson on piano.
Katherine will be joined at the piano by dynamic guest artist Allison Shinnick. They’ll perform a pair of beloved classics for piano duet: Claude Debussy’s “Petite Suite” and Tchaikovsky’s “Sleeping Beauty Suite.”
Mezzo-soprano Rachel Helton will grace the stage for Roger Quilter’s “Seven Elizabethan Lyrics,” a collection of art songs, including favorites such as “Weep No More” and “My Life’s Delight.”
Rachel, Katherine and Cherylonda will round out the program with a hauntingly beautiful set of art songs for voice, cello and piano by Berlioz, Massenet and Beach.
The first performance will be held Thursday, Sept. 23, at First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport. Additional performances are planned for Friday, Sept. 24, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Johnson City, and Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol. Advance tickets for Bristol can be reserved online at www.paramountbristol.org.
Each of those shows begins at 7:30 p.m.
The final performance of “Arioso” will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, at 3 p.m. at Sinking Springs Presbyterian Church in Abingdon, Virginia.
To ensure the safety of the audience and musicians, the Paramount Chamber Players are asking everyone in attendance wear a mask while indoors.