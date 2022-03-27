The Mission: Sainthood
Submitted by Kevin Musser
Seventy men of all ages braved the weather amid a late spring snowstorm on March 12 for a powerful day of inspiring talks, fellowship, eucharist, great food and the opportunity to meet men from the local deanery during a Catholic Men’s Conference held at St. Dominic Church in Kingsport.
The planning team of Jim MacDougal, Greg Drone, Mark Walter, Jared Hammond, Paul Vachon, Humberto Collazo and Kevin Musser had been preparing for five months for the inspiring event. The hope is to have the conference become the launching point for an annual event to be held during Lent each year. Men of all faiths are welcome to participate. Interest is very strong in opportunities for men to come together in prayer and to be supported spiritually.