ABINGDON — Johnny Williams has been selected as the 2022-2023 artist-in-residence by Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail: The Crooked Road.
Williams has been active in the traditional music community for over 30 years, playing with multiple bands and music organizations in the region. Hailing from Fries, Virginia, Williams has been performing, producing, touring and writing songs since the late 1980s starting with the group Clearwater which eventually became the Jeanette Williams Band. Since that time, Williams has been playing guitar and mandolin with groups such as Big Country Bluegrass Band, Freeman and Williams Trio, Blue 58, Shelton & Williams, and the Larry McPeak Tribute Band. He has been involved with over 90 recorded projects.
Williams owns record label Grass Tank Music and released a new Shelton & Williams album entitled “So Much Time, So Much Love” earlier this year. A portion of that recording was supported by The Crooked Road’s Heritage Music Fund, which helps regional artists with professional projects.
“Johnny Williams is a well-respected part of the bluegrass music community. He will bring a high level of expertise, connections and experience to this appointment as the second artist-in-residence for The Crooked Road,” said Dylan Locke, president of The Crooked Road’s board of directors. Andrew Small was the first artist-in-residence.
Williams served as chairman of Blue Ridge Acoustic Uprising, co-founded the Dan River Region Bluegrass Association, and won the Merlefest Chris Austin Songwriter Contest for bluegrass in 1998 and 1999.
He’s been involved with The Crooked Road for several years as part of The Crooked Road on Tour program, bringing heritage music to audiences.
“Johnny’s been involved with heritage and traditional music of Southwest Virginia for so long, his participation in the artist-in-residence program will be a tremendous asset to The Crooked Road,” said Carrie Beck, The Crooked Road executive director.
As The Crooked Road’s artist-in-residence, Williams will perform at various events and participate in educational opportunities. He will also contribute an original piece of music or new performance of an existing traditional piece of music for The Crooked Road’s use.
“Working with The Crooked Road in this position is a great opportunity and I’m incredibly honored and excited to be the new artist-in-residence, and I look forward to sharing my passion for heritage music with audiences all along the Crooked Road,” Williams said.
Williams, along with Jeanette Williams, Louisa Branscomb and Larry Cordle, will be part of an all-star songwriting workshop and showcase event that will be held Oct. 6 at Mountain Empire Community College. Details on that event can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-crooked- roads-songwriting-workshop- showcase-tickets-349661325437. The program will be supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.
