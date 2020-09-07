Making a move at any time can be challenging but The Blake offers a welcoming comfortable home for seniors, including those with memory impairments.
“It’s important to look at what your loved one has to gain by moving to a senior living community instead of what they have to lose,” says Executive Director Nicole Briggs. Giving up your home is not an easy thing, but with the well-trained and compassionate staff at The Blake you’ll find your loved ones acclimating quickly and efficiently as they begin the next chapter of their lives.
Residents of the Memory Care community have large private studio apartments which they can decorate to suit their own tastes and preferences. Whether they want to bring familiar items from home or start with a new palate of décor, the choice is up to them and their loved ones.
The focus is on the quality of life and comfortable lifestyle of these residents of The Blake.
The Memory Care community at The Blake is home to a beautifully landscaped courtyard that provides a safe and secure place for residents to spend time outdoors. The natural light, the lush surroundings, and soothing ambiance work together to offer residents a great place to enjoy outdoor activities such as gardening and yard games. Residents enjoy access to this special area that boasts a water feature adorned with lovely plants and areas for rest and relaxation.
The nurse call program at The Blake is one of the most technologically advanced in the area. Residents in memory care are often unable to summon care with traditional systems.
“With the Vigil system, we use passive sensor technology to ensure resident safety in their apartments,” Nicole explained. “Our goal is to answer all resident calls within three minutes. It’s something we track every day. Everyone in the company participates in tracking call times from the CEO to our care staff.”
Meals are a very important part of the day at The Blake. Memory Care residents are served their meals restaurant-style with a menu of delicious and nutritious options prepared by Chef Matt Ball and his culinary team. “The food is really delicious,” Nicole said with approval, “and it gives everyone time to enjoy each other’s company.” Each day begins with devotion so that residents start their days fed both spiritually and physically.
The Blake’s activity program is structured with activities throughout the day. They have a full-time dedicated activities coordinator in Memory Care, along with an Assistant Director of Wellness who is a nurse primarily focused on memory care. Memory care residents can enjoy their own sitting room complete with a piano for singing and church services, an activity room where they can work on projects, and access to the spa where they can get their hair and nails done. The Blake also offers an interactive computer program for exercise and activities called “It’s Never 2 Late.”
To learn more about The Blake and its Memory Care community, visit www.blakeliving.com/kingsport or call (423) 246-1100.