KINGSPORT — For loved ones living in the secure memory care community at The Blake at Kingsport, “… needing memory care shouldn’t mean forfeiting a joyful and enjoyable life. We aim to make sure of it!” said Kim Meadows, Walk With Me Coordinator at The Blake.
That understanding is at the core of what drives the memory care program at The Blake, an assisted living community in Kingsport where resort-style service and activities are designed to make sure the residents feel valued and experience joy daily.
Every new resident to The Blake’s memory care “neighborhood,” as the team refers to it, has a comprehensive profile created for them so the care they receive is personalized. The Walk With Me Coordinator meets with the resident, as well as the family, to establish what the resident likes, what activities they enjoy, and what daily life looked like both in the past and today.
“Walk With Me Coordinator: What that means is they’re walking through all stages of life with these residents and with the families,” says Jake Weaver, Executive Director at The Blake, “because this is uncharted territory for everybody, and it can be hard on the families.”
“It gives the family peace of mind, it gives the resident purpose, and it gives fun back to the resident. At other communities, residents may not get the attention they deserve, but here they are family, and we think they deserve the best,” Meadows stressed.
For memory care residents at The Blake, “patience is built into the plan,” according to Weaver. “No one is ever hurried to do things at a pace faster than they’re comfortable with.”
Meadows says the residents begin each morning with breakfast followed by some down time to drink coffee, catch up on the news, and prepare for the day. The rest of their day is packed with lively activities designed to bring joy to their day.
Activities have included everything from bingo with high school students to arts and crafts to various forms of musical and comedy entertainment to a recent visit from a bird sanctuary, which brought several different kinds of birds for the residents to see and meet.
The activities change daily, Meadows says, so one morning there might be a piano concert for the residents and the next may be a religious devotion and worship opportunity. The afternoon activities could include an ice cream social, an exercise class, or a group game.
She says they also have monthly themes, so a Hawaiian theme might mean a luau party — and once a month the residents go on a community outing, such as a trip to a park or a local restaurant. Just last week, they had a party to celebrate a resident’s 100th birthday.
Meadows says the information learned from residents’ families helps her find individual activities they might enjoy.
“We try to find something that they enjoy doing from the past. [If they were a carpenter, for example] we give them things to build, put together, help out. If we have our maintenance crew working on something, we may allow the resident to shadow them and help with small tasks like replacing light bulbs or other things that help them feel accomplished and remember who they were in the past.”
Meadows says, for her, it’s all about facilitating moments of peace and joy.
Between activities, the residents have the freedom to do as they please. This often includes taking some time to relax and enjoy the beauty of the fragrant flowers and water feature within the community’s large courtyard, she says, or visiting with friends.
Many residents also use their downtime to visit the beauty salon or receive a manicure at the community’s onsite spa, she added.
“Memory care holds a very special place in my heart,” Meadows said. “They’re just amazing people, and we love making every moment for them better than the last.”
