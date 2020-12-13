By Suzi McKee
With Christmas just around the corner, the landscape both inside and outside The Blake, Kingsport’s premier senior living community, is adorned with beautiful decorations that welcome the holiday.
Residents enjoy the Santa Throne placed in the main lobby; it’s an oversized chair that can hold the largest of Santas and big families in times when COVID restrictions are not in place. There are multiple trees decorated, wonderful smells coming from the kitchen, and a group of jolly staffers who are dedicated to providing the best service ever to the residents.
Nicole Briggs, executive director of The Blake, adds that residents take bus rides to see local Christmas lights so they can enjoy the full feeling of the season. “We practice social distancing on our bus and follow CDC guidelines so that residents can have an enjoyable outing while remaining safe.”
From fireside photos to stringing popcorn and cranberries to Christmas sing-a-longs, the residents of The Blake are enjoying this wonderful holiday season in a warm and comfortable environment.
For those residents considering making a move this holiday season, The Blake can assist with all the details making the season joyful and stress-free. This is where Jake Weaver, director of sales at The Blake, has become an integral part of making sure residents experience the best of the holidays with their move to the community.
“I am the go-to person for getting their paperwork in order from doctor’s offices, helping them schedule moving their belongings, and making sure that the entire process is as smooth as possible,” Jake explained.
“COVID-19 has changed the way doctors do business, and having someone to do the legwork in advance is the key to a successful move,” he continued.
The Blake removes the burden that incoming residents can feel. From driving to pick them up at their homes to helping them unpack and place their things in just the right places, the staff at The Blake is always poised to make incoming residents feel comfortable and right at home.
New residents receive a customized gift basket when they arrive and balloons are placed just outside their door so others can see a new friend has moved in. Fresh flowers are placed in the room so an air of being at home fills the living space.
Jake and the staff work hard to develop a close relationship with new residents and encourage them to meet and make new friends in this close-knit community.
Those in the community looking to spread joy to residents of The Blake have several opportunities. The second annual Gingerbread Virtual Build-Off is going to be featured again this year after last year’s glowing success. Gingerbread houses can be dropped off at The Blake and will be displayed around for residents to enjoy. They will also be presented in a virtual showcase so the community can enjoy these creations as well.
Children and families are also encouraged to send or drop off Christmas cards with notes of cheer for the residents of The Blake. Even though many residents have loving, supporting families, additional thoughts from caring, compassionate people in the community can make an added difference to the joy of the holidays.
Availability is limited and many apartment options have a waitlist. Residents can choose from several apartment options suited to any budget. Those interested in learning more about making a move to The Blake can contact Jake Weaver for a tour and floor plans at (423) 246-1100.