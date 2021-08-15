Care partners are a crucial piece in the journey of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. It’s vital for them to know they are not alone and that there are a host of programs and services available to them. This is where The Blake has found a community need and stepped up to address the education, empowerment and support of people who care for loved ones experiencing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
“We are partnering with Alzheimer’s Tennessee every fourth Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. to host a new program we are calling ‘Coffee and Conversation’,” explained Nicole Briggs, executive director of The Blake at Kingsport.
“We are going to be working alongside Tracey Kendall Wilson, who is the regional director for Northeast Tennessee at Alzheimer’s Tennessee, to provide this service not only for our families here at The Blake but also for the families in our greater community who need that extra support,” Nicole added.
Tracey says they are taking a 36-year-old concept and developing it into a program that addresses the empowerment, education and support of care partners in a confidential and friendly environment.
“We find many care partners believe that they are isolated, which sets the tone for more stress and health problems along their journeys,” said Tracey, “and we can certainly make that experience better for them. Getting the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or dementia is not a death sentence but instead a new beginning.”
At the monthly meetings, attendees will interact with a range of care experts and support providers. Speakers will lead conversations about experiences and address pertinent audience questions.
“It will be an environment of confidentiality and one in which we hope barriers of access to helpful information will be broken; we want care partners to learn more about how they feel and work and to understand the process that is taking place in their lives as well as the loved one for whom they care,” Nicole said.
Whitney Young, a registered nurse and the assistant director of wellness at The Blake, works directly with Memory Care residents and sees first-hand the needs of care partners.
“Along with hearing their stories and building relationships with them, I get to know our residents, learn what they like, and I interact with their families, which provides them with peace of mind,” Whitney explained. “I’ve really seen the need for our families here at The Blake to have more support, more access to information, and more interactions with professionals who can provide them with resources to make their lives easier.”
The new Coffee and Conversation initiative, offered by The Blake, is open to anyone in the community; its main goal is to provide a resource for care partners who need to know that they are not alone in their journeys.
In addition to community and family support programs like Coffee and Conversation, The Blake offers world-class care for those experiencing memory loss. Memory Care residents at The Blake enjoy unmatched attention and support; gourmet dining; cutting-edge, person-centered technology; innovative exercise and activity programs; and intentionally designed living spaces that include generous apartments, covered porches, gardens and walking paths, and a secure courtyard.
To register for an upcoming Coffee and Conversation event, or to schedule a tour, contact The Blake at 423-246-1100.