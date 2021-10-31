The Performing Arts Series at First Presbyterian Church will bring rising tenor Limmie Pulliam to Kingsport for a November performance.
Pulliam, hailed as “a tenor voice for the ages,” has thrilled audiences with his captivating stage presence and his “stentorian, yet beautiful” sound.
He will perform “Spirituals and Arias” at First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, on Friday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $10 for students.
Pulliam’s 2021-22 season is highlighted by his anticipated L.A. Opera Debut as Manrico in Verdi’s “Il Trovatore.” He will also be making a return to Vashon Opera for his role debut as Turiddu in Mascagni’s “Cavalleria Rusticana.”
Tickets for the Kingsport performance are available online at www.firstpreskingsport.org or by phone at 423-383-7876.