After adjusting to flexible studies caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, 192 students at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton are scheduled to graduate in 2020.
Practical nursing, with 50 graduates, and welding, with 33 graduates, were the school’s most popular programs.
Patricia Henderson, student services coordinator, expressed sadness that the formal graduation ceremony was postponed this year due to the pandemic. “We are honored to celebrate the accomplishments of the class of 2020,” she said.
By program and county of residence, Class of 2020 graduates are:
Administrative Office Technology: Debra Odom, Logan Lipford and Madison Hill, Carter; Nicole Malloy, Sullivan; Sierra Dunph, Unicoi; and Jama Bowman, Cleda Thatcher, and James Webb, Washington.
Automotive Technology: James Glover, Shawn Gowin, Jeremy Montgomery, Greg Nance, Carter; Chasity Davis, Johnson; and Luke Herald, Washington.
Computer Information Technology: Anthony Kratz and Gerald Lewis, Carter; David Franks and Sean Talbert, Washington.
Cosmetology: Amy Carrier, Abigail Fowler, Makayla Taylor and Alexis Ward, Carter; Danielle Beam, Madison Catron, Amanda Lokey and Ally Roark, Sullivan; and Alyssa Huff, Washington.
Criminology: Shawn Nelson, Carter; Jennee Kibort, Sullivan; and Dacilla Lee, Washington.
Diesel Powered Equipment: Luke O’Laughlin, Greene; Austin Sala, Johnson; Devin Johnson, Johnathan Mckinney, Brayden Rawson and Freddie Walters, Sullivan; Dawson Bailey, Unicoi; and Aaron Garland and Hunter Whitaker, Washington.
HVAC-Refrigeration: Nate Heneger and Justin Morris, Carter; Kaleb Cornett, Noha Keesee and Tanner Myers, Sullivan; James Powers, Uncoi; and Justin Holsclaw, Washington.
Industrial Electricity: Malachi Benfield, Alan Bowers, Gabe Deprimo, Jordan Peters and Jesse Reece, Carter; Dalton Atwood, Johnson; Cameron Drake, Roger Hinkle and Dalton Jobe, Sullivan; and Jacob Templeton, Unicoi.
Machine Tool Technology: Cody Barron and Matthew Clemons, Carter; Josh Greer, Sullivan; Jacob Hoilman and Danielle Jones, Unicoi; and Logan Miles, Jared Shelton and Anthony Roberts II, Washington.
Millwright Skills: Conley Bowers, Jeffery Graybell and Christian Price, Carter; Emmanuel Adkins, Timothy Clark, Auston Bowman and Jimmy Hammonds, Sullivan; Kelvin Alvarado, Jose Reynoso, Hunter Rice, David Sams and Paydon Simmons, Unicoi; and Markell Collins, Set Cooper, Haden Gang, Aaron Morgan and Ethan Sluder, Washington.
Phlebotomy: Danielle Frye Birchfield, Raleigh Chloe Campbell and Tammy Dawn Sams, Carter; Stephanie Lynn Arnold and Michelle Key, Johnson; Jessica Eller, Maricruz Jones, Madison Keen and Brianna Smithson, Sullivan; Sidney Jewell Davis, Unicoi; and Cynthia Renee Cantrell and Barbi Sue Perry, Washington.
Pipefitting: Dakota Chatman, David Moisan, Isaiah Schubert, Carter; Austin Henry, Greene; Adhem Hashem, Kobe Hicks, Mikel Osborne, Jeffery Van Valkenborgh, Sullivan; Timothy Edwards, Jarret Foster, Rogelio Saldana, Unicoi; and Brendan Colman, Ethan Kent, Johnathan McClanahan, Caleb Mussman, Jonathan Redd and Andrew Stephens, Washington.
Practical Nursing: J. Alexis Bowers, Maggie Brummitt, Brittany Campbell, Kimberly Day, Karen Depew, Savannah Estep, Abigail Fridley, Courtney Grindstaff, Annabell Johnson, Jesse Parker, Kelley Sapp, Sidney Sheppard, Kristen Silvers, Allison Wooten and Haley Younce, Carter; Jessica Hurd and Tiffany Wilson, Greene; Rheshauna Johnson, Brooke McNutt, Shania Sala and Nikki Trivette, Johnson; Angel Murrell, Hawkins; Destiny Baker, Alyssa Barrett, Linda Bowers, Christine Easley, Kaylin Hayworth, Bethsey Hernandez, Jenny Hill, Katelyn Johnson, Casey Oliver, Katie Ratliff, Jessica Shearin and Patrese Shepherd, Sullivan; Heather McNulty, Unicoi; and Karina Barron, Janellepaz Lorenzo-Brenner, Kayla Cabe, Zachary Clifton, Heidi Corbin, SydniDickerson, Abigail Graybeal, Ashlyn Hyatt, Dana Merinsky, Gabriele Overbay, Brittany Sandine and Courtney Wilson, Washington; and Luisa Macias, Buncombe, N.C.; Amber Perry, Watauga, N.C.; and Kimberly Harris, Wilkes, N.C.
Welding (Arney Street): Jacob Frye, Mason Light, Cody Griffin, Corey Sutton, Brad Atkins, Travis Camba, Nathanial Dinkins, Tyler Estelle, River Kimbrel and Ethan Savage, Carter; Connor Brown and Thomas Johnson, Sullivan; and Andrew Price, Hunter Tipton. Austin Draper and Kevin Domako, Washington.
Welding (Main Campus): Chevy Garrett, Johnathan Hopland, Tre Shoun and Elizabeth Wudtke, Carter; Isaac Phipps, Johnson; Greg Danner, Ben Christian and Nathan Hawkins, Sullivan; Max Clouse, Alex Foster, Jacob Frazier, Justin Gouge, Drew Keasling and Nathan Metcalf, Unicoi; and Noah Estep, Spencer Shell and Jacob Wilcox, Washington.
To learn more about TCAT Elizabethton, call (423) 543-0070.