The Greater Tri-Cities Darting Association is a steel-tip dart league located within the Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia area. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to join and play.
The association recently crowned its winter league champions.
In the Winter League A Division, the Taterheads from Breaking Traditions in Kingsport took top honors — again. The team members are Jerome Light, Chris Howell, Tracy Rafalowski, Bruce Pendleton, Tyler Fields and Juliana (a.k.a. “Tater Tot” — not pictured). The team has won the A division title five seasons in a row.
In the Winter League B Division, it was The VIPs from the Kingsport Moose in the top spot. Team members are BJ Long, Sherri Anderson, TK Kesterman, Pepper Hulse and Sara Weese.
To learn more, check out the association’s new website (www.gtcda-darts.org), or like and follow the Greater Tri-Cities Darting Association page on Facebook.