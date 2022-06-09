BIG STONE GAP — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will celebrate its History/Culture Day on Saturday, June 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon with a special presentation from local author and Lee County native Amy Clark.
Clark is a professor of communication studies and co-director of the Center for Appalachian Studies at UVA-Wise. She is editor and co-author of “Talking Appalachian: Voice, Identity and Community.”
During the program, she will speak about the history of Appalachian dialects in the museum’s Victorian parlor. Admission is free. However, registration is required. For more information or to register, call 276-523-1322.