KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Fire Department reminds residents to take heating safety precautions with the below freezing temperatures arriving this weekend.
Here are a few tips from the National Fire Protection Association (nfpa.org) to help keep you and your loved ones safe at home:
• Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove or portable space heater.
• Have a 3-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
• Never use your oven to heat your home.
• Do not use extension cords or power strips to plug in heaters. Heaters should be plugged directly into the wall socket.
• Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
• Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
• Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning space heaters.
• Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.
• Install and maintain carbon monoxide (CO) alarms to avoid the risk of CO poisoning. If you smell gas in your gas heater (mercaptan is the sulfur-like “rotten egg” smell added to natural gas), do not light the appliance. Leave the home immediately and call 911.
• Test smoke alarms at least once a month.