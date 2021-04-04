The Highlands Youth Ensemble is taking “A Trip Down Memory Lane” and local fans of the talented choir are invited along for the journey.
Highlands Youth Ensemble will present “A Trip Down Memory Lane” on April 26 at the Moonlite Theater in Abingdon.
“We are so thrilled to partner with Barter Theatre again this year on this special event. We have been presenting a ‘revue’ type fundraiser for the choirs of the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy since 2006, and we were afraid that the pandemic would cancel that event this year,” said Jane DeLoach Morison, artistic director for Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy of which Highlands Youth Ensemble is a part.
“With the ingenuity of Barter shifting its shows to the Moonlite, we realized we might have a chance to perform there too.”
The theme of this year’s show indicates the chorus will be presenting music from this year’s Highlands Youth Ensemble, as well as pieces from past performances.
“We are able to do this because we can put video on the big screen. Everyone is so excited to see their favorite performances coming to life again in such a terrific venue. We will have some alumni introductions, and some great surprises!” she added.
Tickets start at $20 for adults and $10 for youth, and are available online at www.bartertheatre.com or by calling the box office at (276) 628-3991 to order.
In addition, patrons have the opportunity to order “Moonlite Munchies” snack bags. “We will have lots of wonderful snacks, and we are offering a special bag that is gluten- and allergy-free,” Morison said.
The Highlands Youth Ensemble, under the direction of Morison, is a highly auditioned ensemble for singers in grades 9-12 (plus changed male voices in the 8th grade) throughout the Mountain Empire region.
The choir performs primarily a cappella repertoire in four-part (soprano, alto, tenor, and bass) harmony and is committed to performing the greatest choral music from throughout history and around the globe.
Visit www.bartertheatre.com or www.meccacademy.org to learn more.