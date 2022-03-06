Submitted by Scott Eddlemon
JOHNSON CITY — You might want to have some tea and crumpets to prepare for Symphony of the Mountains’ next concert.
The full symphony and an array of special guests will present “English Delights” on Saturday, March 26, at 7:30 p.m. in the concert hall of the new Martin Center for the Arts on the campus of East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.
Music Director Cornelia Laemmli Orth and the full symphony orchestra will be joined by the combined choirs of ETSU, Tusculum University Community Chorus, Highlands Youth Ensemble and the Voices of the Mountains in a performance of English composer John Rutter’s beloved “Requiem.”
It will be the symphony’s first performance in the concert hall. The Rutter “Requiem” is frequently performed in churches around the world. The performance presents the rare opportunity to hear a chorus of over 200 singers with a full orchestra during the Lenten season.
Jennifer Harrell, a popular return artist with the symphony, will be the soprano soloist.
Benjamin Doane, winner of the Elizabeth Harper Vaughn Artist Competition, will also perform Edward Elgar’s Concerto for Violincello. Doane, a student at the Juilliard School in New York City, won the competition in 2019. The much-anticipated performance, delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be presented in the first half of the concert. Doane carries on his family tradition as a cellist, like both his father and mother.
The concert will open with the stirring “Ballade” by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, an African-English composer of the late 19th century. When, in 1898, the directors of the Three-Choirs Festival were looking for a composer to write a short orchestral work, Edward Elgar recommended the young Coleridge-Taylor. The resulting piece, Ballade in A minor, received a standing ovation from the orchestra at the first rehearsal, was premiered at the festival with Coleridge-Taylor conducting, and was the beginning of Coleridge-Taylor’s national and international success.
Symphony of the Mountains, based in Kingsport, is a regional orchestra playing concerts throughout the Tri-Cities, Southwest Virginia and North Carolina.
Tickets to “English Delights” are $35 and may be obtained from the Martin Center box office, by phone at 423-439-ARTS (2787), or online at www.SymphonyOfTheMountains.org.
As with all Symphony of the Mountains concerts, free tickets are available for children and students.